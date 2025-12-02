Tottenham risk facing transfer blow as target is “keen to engage” with Man City

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham are actively hunting reinforcements up front and their top target appears to be 21-year-old Spaniard Samu Aghehowa from FC Porto.

However, their pursuit of the Portuguese-based striker is complicated by simultaneous interest in 25-year-old Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth, and fears are growing that they could be outbid or pre-empted by wealthier rivals, most notably Manchester City, according to TEAMtalk.

Aghehowa has impressed at Porto with a fine goal-scoring record, a tally that has caught the eye of Spurs’ recruitment team.

But despite being top of the wish-list, a January move remains unlikely. As per sources, Porto regard Aghehowa as “not for sale” in mid-season and have set a high valuation, reportedly around €80 million.

Tottenham need more depth in attack

With manager Thomas Frank relying heavily on Richarlison in attack, he is looking to add more depth to the squad soon and Porto’s Aghehowa has caught his attention.

Spurs seem aware that any January push would be a gamble. That’s why Tottenham have also kept tabs on Semenyo, who is drawing widespread interest across the Premier League.

The Bournemouth forward’s contract includes a release clause of around £65 million, which becomes active in the opening days of January, giving clubs a narrow window to act.

As a result, clubs like Manchester City are already evaluating triggering that clause, a move that would likely push Spurs aside due to budget and competition.

Can Spurs sign Samu Aghehowa?

Tottenham reportedly see Semenyo as an option to bolster their attack quickly, but they are realistic about the odds. In fact, some analysts believe Spurs’ interest in both Aghehowa and Semenyo could end up overstretching their resources.

The more realistic path for Aghehowa appears to be a summer deal, giving Spurs time to plan, budget and integrate rather than rushing a potentially risky January move.

Tottenham’s search for attacking reinforcements is understandable. Current forwards have yet to provide the consistency or game-changing threat the club needs. But with limited financial firepower and heavy competition for top strikers, they’ll likely have to choose their target wisely.

