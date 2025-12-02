Nuno Espirito Santo during West Ham's defeat to Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to add more quality to the attacking unit, and they have identified Joshua Zirkzee as a target.

The player has struggled for opportunities at Manchester United, and a report from La Lazio Siamo Noi claims that West Ham are prepared to provide him with an exit route. They want him to replace Niclas Fullkrug at the club. The German striker has struggled to live up to the expectations, and he has not been able to score goals consistently.

He has struggled with injury problems since moving to the Premier League club as well.

Can West Ham sign Joshua Zirkzee?

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can negotiate a deal to sign the Netherlands International. Zirkzee has previously shown his quality in Italy, and regular football at West Ham might bring out the best in the player once again. The transfer could be ideal for all parties. Manchester United do not see him as a key player, and they might prefer to sell him for the right price.

Fullkrug needs to move on

Meanwhile, West Ham are looking to sell the German attacker in January, and they will need to replace him properly. They are already lacking in quality in the attacking unit. Signing a reliable striker in January could be ideal for them. It would make a massive difference in the final third. They are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League, and adding quality players in January could make a big difference.

The Netherlands International striker will be desperate to prove himself at the highest level, and the move to West Ham could be an opportunity for him. He will look to make his mark in English football. He is likely to get more opportunities at the London club as well.