What Tottenham players feel about manager Thomas Frank after poor run of form

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank is facing perhaps the most serious internal crisis of his career after reports surfaced that several players are losing faith in his methods.
According to The Sun, frustration is growing in the Spurs locker room over Frank’s frequent late tactical adjustments, which many insiders claim leave players uncertain about their roles and responsibilities at kick-off and during matches.
Frank was appointed Tottenham boss in June 2025, following the departure of Ange Postecoglou.
The club entrusted him with a long-term project, signing him to a contract through 2028.
The hope was that his track record of overachieving with limited resources, most notably at Brentford, would bring renewed stability and progress to Spurs.
Tottenham have struggled for consistency
Early optimism saw flashes of progress, but Spurs’ 2025-26 season has so far been rocky.
Their home form, long considered a pillar of strength, has deteriorated dramatically, with only one win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the current league campaign.
The crux of the unrest lies in Frank’s penchant for making late or even last-minute tactical changes, sometimes just minutes before kickoff.
Such sudden shifts reportedly leave players confused about their positioning and responsibilities.
After a promising attacking blueprint, Spurs have reverted to more conservative, defensive setups, a move seen by some as a retreat rather than progress. This abrupt shift has reportedly unsettled players used to clarity and direction.
Spurs are going through a poor run of form
Performance on the pitch hasn’t helped. Poor league results, a damaging 4-1 defeat in the derby against Arsenal, and a disjointed 5-3 loss to Paris Saint‑Germain in the Champions League have raised serious questions about cohesion, morale, and tactical clarity under Frank’s leadership.
Their latest defeat came against Fulham in the Premier League, dropping Spurs to 12th position in the league.
If Spurs don’t turn things around quickly, the risk is not just poor performances but a fractured dressing room.
Tottenham’s next few weeks, starting with a tough fixture against a resurgent Newcastle United, could very well define Frank’s career at Spurs.
I told all these tottenham u-tubers who have their own platform that thomas frank is not at brentford…also all i hear about Thomas frank is that his good with younger players and improves players…Tottenham hotspur problem is and will always be STOP BUYING cheap and NICE players and managers…thomas frank is a nice guy…thats it tottenham buys nice cheap players… most of these players we have are just happy to get paid they have no FIGHT in them good example just look at our last game against fulham…….fulham looked the most likely to score they were hungry from the start….we only play good when we are trying to catch up because most of the time we are behind….thomas frank talks a good game so far as I’ve seen…my worse disappointment and last straw was when he went 5 at the back with basically 2 defensive midfielders against arsenil that told me his not ready for a bigger club….but i could be wrong if the hierarchy gives him more time…
Does not matter what the players think……..it is what the FANS think, and at the moment they want him gone. What next at spurs?……….None booing season tickets????????
It does matter what players think a bit but it how they perform is most important.
No one knows what fans think, but the crowd don’t like what they see obviously, and they are a small subset of fans.
After 30 mins of the 4-1 and the 5-3 it was ok, but the team lost concentration. Vicario was early with his lack concentration v Fulham
Yes to Bergvall, Gray, Sarr etc. no to Bentacur, Richarlison