What Tottenham players feel about manager Thomas Frank after poor run of form

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank is facing perhaps the most serious internal crisis of his career after reports surfaced that several players are losing faith in his methods.

According to The Sun, frustration is growing in the Spurs locker room over Frank’s frequent late tactical adjustments, which many insiders claim leave players uncertain about their roles and responsibilities at kick-off and during matches.

Frank was appointed Tottenham boss in June 2025, following the departure of Ange Postecoglou.

The club entrusted him with a long-term project, signing him to a contract through 2028.

The hope was that his track record of overachieving with limited resources, most notably at Brentford, would bring renewed stability and progress to Spurs.

Tottenham have struggled for consistency

Early optimism saw flashes of progress, but Spurs’ 2025-26 season has so far been rocky.

Their home form, long considered a pillar of strength, has deteriorated dramatically, with only one win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the current league campaign.

The crux of the unrest lies in Frank’s penchant for making late or even last-minute tactical changes, sometimes just minutes before kickoff.

Such sudden shifts reportedly leave players confused about their positioning and responsibilities.

After a promising attacking blueprint, Spurs have reverted to more conservative, defensive setups, a move seen by some as a retreat rather than progress. This abrupt shift has reportedly unsettled players used to clarity and direction.

Spurs are going through a poor run of form

Performance on the pitch hasn’t helped. Poor league results, a damaging 4-1 defeat in the derby against Arsenal, and a disjointed 5-3 loss to Paris Saint‑Germain in the Champions League have raised serious questions about cohesion, morale, and tactical clarity under Frank’s leadership.

Their latest defeat came against Fulham in the Premier League, dropping Spurs to 12th position in the league.

If Spurs don’t turn things around quickly, the risk is not just poor performances but a fractured dressing room.

Tottenham’s next few weeks, starting with a tough fixture against a resurgent Newcastle United, could very well define Frank’s career at Spurs.

Sources: Tottenham prepare €60 million move as January defensive overhaul looms