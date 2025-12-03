Arsenal handed major Antoine Semenyo transfer boost as his family spotted at Emirates

(Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal may have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Antoine Semenyo.

Family of Antoine Semenyo at Emirates tonight to watch Arsenal

As per reports on social media, the Bournemouth star’s family is at the Emirates tonight to watch the game against Brentford.

This has been confirmed by a reliable transfer insider on X. The insider reported on X: “Exclusive: Antoine Semenyo’s family at Emirates Stadium attending Arsenal vs Brentford game. Confirmed!”

Arsenal are among the clubs linked with a move for the versatile attacker, which is the presence of the player’s family at the Emirates has resulted in plenty of transfer excitement among fans.

Semenyo is a highly sought-after player ahead of the January transfer window, with plenty of clubs interested in him.

It has been recently reported that Liverpool are favourites to sign him. Arsenal are also said to be interested in him, however, reports suggest that the player himself prefers a move to Anfield.

It is worth noting that the player himself is self-admittedly an Arsenal fan, and has in the past even subtly expressed his desire to play for a top club like the Gunners.

Liverpool and Arsenal are not the only clubs showing interest in signing the Cherries star.

Manchester United tried to sign him in the summer and even made an offer but were turned down by the player. Their interest remains.

Tottenham are another club who made a failed bid for him in the summer. As per the latest report from Sky Sports, Spurs are set to intensify their pursuit of Semenyo, prepared to pay what it takes to sign him.

Manchester City are also keen on signing the Ghanian, with reports stating that Pep Guardiola’s side are ready to trigger the release clause in the upcoming transfer window.

With Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Man City all vying for his signature, the final decision could be the player’s based on his preference.

Whether Semenyo’s family’s presence at the Emirates is any indication of the player’s wishes remains to be seen.