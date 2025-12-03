(Photo by Alex Pantling/Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images)

Another poor result for Liverpool as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday night.

What should have been a routine victory for the reigning champions instead became another stumbling block in a season that is rapidly spiraling out of control.

Despite having home advantage, the Reds were second best for most part of the game.

Chemsdine Talbi’s deflected strike gave the visitors a shock lead, and while a fortunate own goal eventually salvaged a point for Liverpool, Sunderland could have won the game right at the death if not for Chiesa’s stunning goal-line block.

The performance was devoid of the spark and intensity that defined the club’s title-winning campaign last year.

Arne Slot’s comments after the game

Speaking to the press after the final whistle, Arne Slot offered a bleak assessment of the performance that has done little to inspire confidence.

He said: “I think a bit similar to the weekend. A game where we didn’t concede a lot, we didn’t create a lot. Very unlucky with the goal we conceded with a deflection. I liked our reaction afterwards…”

“Not a lot of chances for both teams, but I think we had a bit more and we were very unlucky the second half because we kept trying, trying, trying, and we came back strong.”

“We are not the only team who couldn’t beat Sunderland. When they defend they are so compact and they are so aggressive in the press. Yes our play looks slow, but it’s difficult to find a free player.”

Comments like these would remind many Liverpool fans of the Roy Hodgson era where Hodgson often publicly made such comments about the opponents being stronger and the idea that Liverpool should be content with such results.

However, it was his broader admission of confusion that has raised eyebrows. In a concerning development for supporters, Slot appeared to concede that the root causes of Liverpool’s drastic decline remain a mystery to him.

Having recently admitted that he is “not sure what is happening” with the squad this season, his post-match analysis lacked the authority or solutions expected of a Liverpool manager. Instead of offering a clear path forward, the Dutchman seemingly pointed to bad luck and a lack of clear-cut chances, a vagueness that suggests he is struggling to find answers.

"I'm also confused" Arne Slot remains puzzled by Liverpool's form this season ?? You can watch them take on PSV tonight in the Champions League ? pic.twitter.com/Sh61M7G7ii — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

Liverpool fans starting to lose patience with Slot

Liverpool fans would not want to hear such sort of comments from their manager. The Anfield faithful are accustomed to leaders who project strength and clarity in times of crisis, but every passing week it appears that Slot is losing control and running out of depth.

His candid admissions of uncertainty are rapidly turning from refreshing honesty to alarming incompetence in the eyes of the supporters.

The fanbase is growing increasingly restless, with many feeling that a manager who admits he doesn’t know why his team is failing is a manager who cannot fix it.

No. Fixture Competition Result 1 Crystal Palace 2-1 Liverpool Premier League Loss 2 Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool Champions League Loss 3 Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool Premier League Loss 4 Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd Premier League Loss 5 Eintracht Frankfurt 1-5 Liverpool Champions League Win 6 Brentford 3-2 Liverpool Premier League Loss 7 Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace Carabao Cup Loss 8 Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa Premier League Win 9 Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid Champions League Win 10 Man City 3-0 Liverpool Premier League Loss 11 Liverpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest Premier League Loss 12 Liverpool 1-4 PSV Eindhoven Champions League Loss 13 West Ham 0-2 Liverpool Premier League Win 14 Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland Premier League Draw

Liverpool’s last 14 games across all competitions

The sentiment on social media and in the stands is shifting from patience to disbelief, with growing speculation that the pressure of the job is getting to him.

With the team languishing in mid-table and the manager openly questioning the inexplicable drop in standards, the question is no longer if Liverpool are in a crisis, but whether Slot is the man to lead them out of it.