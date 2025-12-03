Arsenal flags on a food stall prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal want to improve their attacking unit with the signing of the Turkish attacker Kenan Yildiz from Juventus.

The 20-year-old has done quite well for the Italian club, and he has attracted the attention of the London club. As per Fichajes, Arsenal have contacted the player’s representatives regarding a potential move, and it will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to sanction his departure.

The player has 21 goals and 16 assists to his name for Juventus, and he has the quality to compete at the highest level. He could prove to be a superb acquisition for Arsenal. They need more cutting-edge and unpredictability in the final third. The Turkish International could make a big difference for them.

He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. Arsenal have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his potential. However, the deal will not be straightforward. Juventus will look to demand a premium, and Arsenal will have to break the bank for his signature. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few months.

Arsenal have been monitoring his situation closely. The player has had contract talks with the Italian club, but negotiations have stalled between the two parties. Arsenal will look to take advantage of the situation and get the deal done in the near future.

They have the resources to pay more money to the player, and the Turkish international could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. Arsenal are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they are fighting for major trophies regularly. Joining them could be the ideal next step in his career.