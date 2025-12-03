Arsenal huddle prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have used Mikel Merino as a make-shift striker at times, and the Spanish midfielder has done quite well in that role.

He has scored some important goals for the London club, and he has found the back of the net once again against Brentford in the Premier League today.

The Gunners are currently leading 1-0 against Brentford in the Premier League, thanks to a goal from Merino. Former Premier League midfielder Conor Coady has revealed that the Spaniard is a top player who has the instinct of a striker. He also added that Merino is exceptional when it comes to timing his runs in the box, and he is Arsenal’s own version of Frank Lampard.

Coady said on BBC: “Merino is a top player isn’t he? He keeps coming up with goals. We came up against him last year at Leicester, in one of the first games he played striker, and he got two goals. He took us by surprise. “He definitely had the instincts when he got up there and he is always a player that times his runs into the box well – like Frank Lampard, someone like that.”

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish midfielder can continue to perform at a high level and hold down a regular starting spot in the side. There is no doubt that he has been an asset for Arsenal since joining the club.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted with the way players like Merino have stepped up whenever called upon. His knack for scoring vital goals for the team could prove to be priceless as the season progresses.

Arsenal have been excellent this season, and they will look to win the league title UEFA Champions League. Players like Merino will have a key role to play.