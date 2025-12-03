Sources: Chelsea "confident" of signing wonderkid duo, including Man United target

Chelsea are eyeing two more wonderkid signings (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly confident of sealing the potential double transfers of Ligue 1 wonderkids Ayyoub Bouaddi and Brian Madjo.

The Blues have done superb work with signings like Estevao Willian, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer in recent times, and they’re set to continue their policy of recruiting elite young talents to long-term contracts.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, Chelsea are now confident in their approach as Enzo Maresca’s side make great progress this season, while their policy of offering players long-term deals is also expected to give them an advantage in the race for the best talents.

Chelsea’s latest wonderkid targets: Ayyoub Bouaddi and Brian Madjo

Chelsea are the latest top club to look closely at Lille midfielder Bouaddi, with Manchester United also understood to be very keen on the Frenchman.

On top of that, CFC also really like Metz striker Madjo, still only 16 years of age, and it seems likely that these two names will feature high up in the west London club’s plans in upcoming transfer windows.

Chelsea could also make use of Strasbourg as an ideal stepping stone for someone like Bouaddi, who might do well to get more experience in Ligue 1 before making the step up to the Premier League.

Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer won’t be easy due to long list of suitors

Bouaddi may already look like a bit of an ambitious deal, however, due to the 18-year-old already having so many suitors.

Bouaddi has been part of the Lille first-team for a few years now, and he’s shown he’s very much the real deal.

Chelsea would surely be a tempting project for him, but he might also fancy his chances of playing more at a club like Man Utd.

Chelsea already have so many top class midfielders so it might be harder for them to fit Bouaddi in and give him the playing time he wants.