"We're happy..." - Club chief offers clue about signing Manchester United star

Marcus Rashford in action for Barcelona against Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Barcelona director Deco has insisted now is not the time to talk about a permanent transfer move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

However, Deco did make it clear that the club are happy with how the on-loan England international is performing so far, with a final decision to be made later.

Rashford struggled towards the end of his time at Man Utd and it’s no surprise that he ended up leaving on loan, though it now looks like the change of scene has done him good.

It seems Rashford is doing all the right things so far, but it’s still too early to know for sure if Barcelona will take up their option to sign him permanently.

What did Deco say about Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona future?

Speaking to SER Catalunya, as quoted by Football Espana, Deco said: “Nothing has been decided with Marcus Rashford. It’s not the time to make decisions about the future. We’re happy with him, Rashford is giving us a lot. Strategically, it’s not the time to talk about signings.”

Other than that, Deco also had updates on the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, whilst suggesting January would be quiet at the Nou Camp.

It will be interesting to see how the Rashford story plays out by the end of the season, but United will surely hope they have a buyer here to take him off their hands.

The 28-year-old may have rediscovered his best form for Barca, but it’s hard to imagine him going back and becoming a key player at Old Trafford again any time soon.

How Man United have replaced Rashford

United have also made changes to their attack this season, with Rashford leaving and new signings like Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all coming in.

Although we’re yet to really see the best of Sesko in particular, all three of those signings should help the club move on from Rashford.

One imagines there’ll be further reinforcements to that front three, in which case it will only become even harder for Rashford to win his place back in Ruben Amorim’s XI.