Chelsea are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

The 23-year-old is a target for Barcelona as well. He has been linked with multiple top clubs in recent months. He is an exciting young talent with a bright future, and he has shown his quality in the Premier League.

He could prove to be a superb addition for Chelsea if they manage to get the deal done. They would have to pay around £70-£80 million to sign the player, as per Football Insider.

Nottingham Forest will not sanction his departure in January, and Chelsea will have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if the Brazilian defender decides to force a move away from the club. He will be attracted to the idea of competing at the highest level, and the opportunity to play for Chelsea or Barcelona will be exciting for him.

The 23-year-old has the attributes to develop into a top-class defender, and joining a big club could bring out the best in him. Chelsea and Barcelona could groom him into a future star. The asking price is quite high, and it will be difficult for Barcelona to afford him. They are already going through financial limitations, and Nottingham Forest will have to be reasonable with their demands.

As far as Chelsea is concerned, they have the resources to get the deal across the line. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay a premium for him.

The 23-year-old could develop into a top-quality defender with the right guidance, and whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands.