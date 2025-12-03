Moises Caicedo of Chelsea breaks away from Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the Senegalese wonderkid Mouhamed Dabo.

The 17-year-old central midfielder is highly rated, and the two Premier League clubs are monitoring his progress. Chelsea have been linked with the player in the past as well, and a report from Africa Foot claims the club has renewed its interest.

Barcelona are believed to be in the race as well, and it will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs can beat them to his signature.

Chelsea and Manchester United have done well to bring in young players in recent windows, and they are looking to build for the future. Signing the 17-year-old could prove to be a wise decision. Dabo is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he is one of the best young prospects in African football right now.

If Chelsea or Manchester United can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a bargain in future. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the central midfielder as well. He might not be a regular starter for Chelsea or Manchester United, but they could help him develop further and fulfil his potential.

The two clubs have an impressive track record when it comes to grooming young players. They could play a key role in the development of Dabo.

Be Sport Academy will not want to lose the talented youngster easily. It will be interesting to see if either of the two Premier League clubs can negotiate a reasonable agreement with them.

It remains to be seen where the 17-year-old midfielder ends up eventually.