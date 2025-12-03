Romano: Chelsea have not made progress to sign France international

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have not made any progress to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Earlier this year, Chelsea reportedly approached AC Milan about Maignan, whose contract runs until June 2026.

The French goalkeeper had emerged as a top option for the Blues, who were hoping to reshape their goalkeeping setup.

At the time, uncertainty around Milan’s valuation and reluctance to accept Chelsea’s offer, reportedly under €15 million for a player with just a year left, stalled the deal.

Chelsea are happy with Robert Sánchez performances

But now, the situation has changed. Chelsea’s current first-choice, Robert Sánchez, has delivered strong performances this season, helping the Blues achieve one of the joint-lowest goals-conceded tallies in the Premier League.

At the same time, Penders, a young goalkeeper on loan at Strasbourg, has impressed enough to convince Chelsea that he might be their long-term project between the sticks.

Given these developments, and with no fresh contact between Chelsea and Maignan’s camp in recent weeks, Romano has confirmed there are currently no ongoing negotiations.

Sánchez has been impressive this season for the Blues. Even though he struggled to perform last season and made some high-profile errors, this season he has shown maturity and has been an assured presence in the goal for Enzo Maresca’s team.

What next for Mike Maignan?

For Maignan, the door isn’t shut, but it’s closed for now. With AC Milan reportedly preparing a new contract offer to keep him beyond this season, his departure on a free transfer seems less certain than before.

That being said, interest from other top clubs, including Bayern Munich and Juventus, remains in the mix.

His pedigree, experience and proven track-record still make him an attractive option should his situation at Milan evolve.

If things shift at Milan, Maignan could once again find himself at the centre of a European transfer scramble. But as of today, Chelsea are content to stick with their own.

