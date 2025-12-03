Talks held: Chelsea set to learn fate of transfer move for 17-year-old Golden Boot winner

Johannes Moser has been targeted by Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly looking set to miss out on the signing of FC Liefering wonderkid Johannes Moser despite holding some talks over a deal.

The highly-rated 17-year-old looks like an exciting talent to watch for the future, but it remains to be seen if the Blues have much of a chance of securing his signature any time soon.

That’s because it seems Moser’s career has already been largely mapped out for him, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Their piece states that although both Chelsea and Manchester City held some talks over signing Moser, he’s rejected the chance to move to the Premier League.

Johannes Moser set for career with Red Bull group?

Moser is also said to be on the list of clubs like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, but TEAMtalk state that he looks set to stay with the Red Bull group.

The Austrian wonderkid currently plays for the youth team of Red Bull Salzburg, and one imagines he might be one to watch for RB Leipzig in the future.

Still, Moser impressed at the recent Under-17 World Cup, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer and second best player.

Chelsea continuing to target elite young players

Chelsea may have missed out on Moser, but Ayyoub Bouaddi and Brian Madjo are two other hugely exciting prospects understood to be on their radar.

They also have Emanuel Emegha set to move to Stamford Bridge next season after he spends one final campaign with fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg.

Although this CFC ownership took some stick for their initial policy of signing young players and neglecting more proven professionals, it now seems like this project is really taking shape and turning into something that can deliver the biggest trophies.