Erling Haaland hits stunning new record - is Man City star now the best Premier League striker ever?

Erling Haaland has reached 100 Premier League goals (Photo by Michael Regan, Alex Pantling, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland continues to make history for Manchester City, with the Norwegian goal machine now on 100 Premier League goals for the club.

With another goal in last night’s win over Fulham, Haaland now holds the record for reaching 100 Premier League goals faster than any player ever has before.

As per analysis from BBC Sport, Haaland has achieved a century of top flight goals in just 111 appearances, which is pretty extraordinary and puts him ahead of other legendary forwards such as Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Thierry Henry.

Erling Haaland’s incredible numbers for Manchester City

See below for an illustration of the fastest players to hit 100 Premier League goals, with Haaland managing it comfortably faster than some other all-time greats…

Newcastle and England legend Shearer is currently the all-time leading scorer in Premier League history, but Haaland made it to 100 goals in 13 fewer matches, which suggests he’ll end up smashing the top-scorer record if he stays at Man City for a long time and continues to score at such a prolific rate.

See below for more data, with the former Borussia Dortmund man managing the hugely impressive feat of a goal every 93 minutes…

Player Goals Minutes per goal Erling Haaland 100 93 Sergio Aguero 184 108 Thierry Henry 175 122 Alexander Isak 54 126 Harry Kane 213 126

As you can see, Shearer isn’t even in the top five here, with the former Newcastle man benefiting from his sheer longevity at the highest level.

Given that Haaland is only 25, it shouldn’t be too hard for him to keep going for long enough to eventually overtake Shearer’s final haul of 260 Premier League goals.

Can Haaland fire City to another title?

City won the treble in Haaland’s first season and followed it up with another title in 2023/24, though the club slipped to third place last term.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently trail Arsenal in this season’s title race, but Haaland’s phenomenal scoring record will surely make them serious contenders.

One concern for City, however, is the amount of goals they’re conceding, with Guardiola’s men only scraping a 5-4 win away to Fulham and a 3-2 win at home to Leeds in their last two games.

That’s six goals conceded across two league matches, which is just one off the total that Arsenal have conceded all season domestically.

There’s no doubt, however, that an elite striker can get you out of trouble, so do you think City will end up catching the Gunners? Give us your thoughts in the comments!