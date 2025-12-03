Euro giants end interest in Man United star and shift focus towards Tottenham attacker

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The winter transfer window is looming and with it, a potential shake-up in Roma’s striking plans.

What once seemed a near-certain move for Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United now looks increasingly uncertain, with Roma shifting their focus toward Tottenham’s young forward Mathys Tel, according to Il Messaggero.

For weeks, Zirkzee was thought to be the number one target for Roma’s January window. The Dutch forward, who has struggled for consistent minutes at Man United, seemed a likely fit for Roma’s need for a forward capable of leading the line.

Roma were engaged in negotiations for a loan, possibly with a purchase option, hoping Zirkzee could rediscover his form and reinvigorate their attack.

Joshua Zirkzee is set to stay at Man United

Zirkzee ended his goal drought this season with a key strike against Crystal Palace, his first Premier League goal in nearly a year, and one that showed United’s continued faith in him.

Following that performance, Zirkzee publicly declared his happiness at Old Trafford, an admission that reportedly unsettled Roma’s hierarchy.

Manager Gian Piero Gasperini and sporting director Frederic Massara now believe that the Dutchman may no longer be motivated to push for a January exit, prompting them to reconsider their plans.

Given the uncertainty, Roma have started exploring alternatives, chief among them is Mathys Tel.

Tel might lack Zirkzee’s experience, but he brings attributes that make him an attractive option for Roma’s immediate needs.

Mathys Tel is being targeted by AS Roma

The Tottenham forward has seen limited game time this season, finding himself on the fringes at Spurs.

He hasn’t started a Premier League game since October, and his most recent appearances have been as a substitute.

That lack of minutes could make him open to a loan move, precisely what Roma are seeking.

A deal for Tel represents a lower-risk, lower-cost alternative compared to the initially mooted Zirkzee move, offering the club flexibility should things not work out.

