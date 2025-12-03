(Photo by X/Premier League/ Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fan favourite Federico Chiesa came off the bench to save Liverpool as he has done several times this season.

He scored the winner against Bournemouth on the opening day and netted a crucial late equaliser versus Crystal Palace, even though Liverpool went on to lose that game in stoppage time.

Against Sunderland, Chiesa delivered yet another key moment, but this time, in his own half.

Chiesa saves Liverpool with stunning block

Deep into stoppage time, with Liverpool pushing hard for a winner, Sunderland launched a dangerous counterattack.

A brilliant long pass from the goalkeeper sent Wilson Isidor clean through on goal, leaving Liverpool exposed.

Alisson was beaten but Chiesa wasn’t. The Italian made a remarkable full-pitch sprint, chasing down Isidor from inside his own half before producing a perfectly timed block to deny a certain goal.

Alisson gathered the loose ball, sparing Liverpool from another damaging home defeat.

Without Chiesa’s incredible work rate and commitment, Liverpool would almost certainly have lost at Anfield yet again.

Federico Chiesa ran the entire half of the pitch to make a goalline clearance in the 93rd-minute! ? pic.twitter.com/VX0h5lhvFZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 3, 2025

It ended level at Anfield, but it could have been different… All thanks to this goal-saving block from Federico Chiesa in the 93rd minute to deny Wilson Isidor! ? pic.twitter.com/LkxR648sOg — Premier League (@premierleague) December 3, 2025

For James Milner against Bournemouth in 2020, read Federico Chiesa against Sunderland in 2025 pic.twitter.com/uSdrybBBwS — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 3, 2025

Liverpool produce another awful performance

Despite Chiesa’s heroics, this was another worrying performance from Liverpool, who were second-best for most of the match.

Sunderland showed greater aggression, hunger and desire from the opening whistle, and deservedly took the lead in the 67th minute after a sloppy defensive error from Virgil van Dijk, with Chemsdine Talbi capitalising.

Liverpool eventually equalised in the 81st minute thanks to excellent play from Florian Wirtz, whose mazy dribble and shot deflected heavily before going in, officially credited as a Nordi Mukiele own goal.

Arne Slot once again started with Mohamed Salah on the bench, but Liverpool’s issues run far deeper than the Egyptian’s absence.

Tactical problems, lack of fight, and repeated defensive lapses continue to plague the team.

If Slot cannot reverse this alarming decline quickly, pressure will only grow on the manager and a potential managerial crisis by January cannot be ruled out.