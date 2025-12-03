Gary Neville shares three reasons why Chelsea will not win the Premier League

Players of Chelsea huddle ahead of the UEFA Conference League Final 2025. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Leeds United in the Premier League earlier tonight.

The Blues have shown some impressive form recently, and they will be thoroughly disappointed with the way they lost to Leeds today.

Former Premier League star Gary Neville has now slammed the London club for their mediocre performance against Leeds. He has further highlighted that Chelsea are likely to secure Champions League qualification, but they are not good enough to win the Premier League title.

He has further explained the three main reasons why the Blues are likely to come up short. He believes that the central defenders are quite mediocre, and the goalkeeper is not of Premier League-winning standard either. Furthermore, he also questioned the quality of forwards at the club.

“Chelsea will finish in the top four or five but that’s it,” he said via Mail. “Those centre-backs were poor, slow on the ball, defending, the goalkeeper is not a title winning goalkeeper and those forwards are not of the level to win a team like Chelsea a title.”

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can plug the weaknesses in their squad over the next few windows. They have recently won the UEFA Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup. They will look to build on it and push for League titles and the Champions League. They need better players at their disposal in order for that to happen.

Signing quality players will help them get over their inconsistency issues. They have produced impressive performances against top teams in recent weeks, but the defeat against Leeds United shows that they are vulnerable and inconsistent.

Maresca be disappointed with the defeat today, and he will demand a strong reaction from his players going forward.