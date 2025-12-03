Surprise Manchester City stat will have Arsenal fans believing the title is as good as theirs

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in action(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A surprise stat has emerged showing that Manchester City’s new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, a big summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain, actually looks like a major flop so far.

The Italian shot-stopper was a world class performer at PSG, playing a key role in their Champions League success last season, particularly with so many match-winning saves in both legs of the semi-final win over Arsenal.

Now Donnarumma is up against Arsenal in the Premier League with Man City, but he’s not made a particularly convincing start.

See below as Statman Dave has posted surprise stats showing he looks like a major flop so far due to his poor save percentage…

Gianluigi Donnarumma has saved 58% of the shots he has faced in the Premier League this season, the 3rd worst record in the competition: .

.

.

21st G. DONNARUMMA 58%

22nd Alisson 56%

23rd Bayindir 54% Flop. ? pic.twitter.com/VGUhTAibtk — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 2, 2025

The 26-year-old should surely be doing better than this, and it’s fair to say his lack of form so far looks like it could really cost City at the back.

Manchester City’s poor defensive record is surely not good enough to win the league

City have played some good football this season, and Erling Haaland in particular has been on fire with his goalscoring performances, but overall City look like they’re conceding too many goals.

So far, Pep Guardiola’s men have let in 16 in 14 matches, more than double the total of seven conceded by league leaders Arsenal.

That’s a rate of 1.14 goals per game, which would take City to 43 goals conceded by the end of the campaign if they carried on conceding at that rate – just one fewer than their total conceded last season.

Then again, Liverpool won the title whilst conceding 41 goals last season, which was seven more than second-placed Arsenal.

Donnarumma should really have been helping City to go up a level, though, and on current evidence it doesn’t look like he’s really up to the job of replacing a club legend like Ederson, who was always going to be a tough act to follow.