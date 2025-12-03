"We know..." - Club chief speaks out on "good player" who's also being linked with Liverpool

Marc Guehi in action for Crystal Palace against Wolves (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool are continuing to be linked with a potential transfer move for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, but Barcelona might be another team to watch in the race for his signature.

Barca chief Deco isn’t giving too much away about his side’s interest in Guehi, though, simply praising him as a “good player” whilst seeming to play down the links.

Liverpool tried to sign the England international in the summer before a deal collapsed late on, but they’re still interested, according to the Athletic, who add that Barcelona are also among his suitors.

“We have identified a lot of players [as potential options], he’s a good player,” Deco said of Guehi in an interview with SER Catalunya, as quoted by Football Espana.

“We know what we want, but we’re not going to speak publicly about what they are. We’re content to have a young squad, with players from La Masia, allows us to be more calm.”

Should Marc Guehi choose Barcelona or Liverpool?

Guehi clearly looks like he’d be an important addition for Liverpool right now as they have struggled defensively all season long.

Arne Slot’s side have conceded a surprisingly high 20 goals in their first 13 league games of the season, and they also recently shipped four at home to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Guehi would surely help LFC improve, with Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger, while a replacement may also soon be needed if Ibrahima Konate doesn’t sign a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in the summer.

Still, the Athletic previously claimed Guehi was keen to play a club competing to win the Champions League, and Liverpool arguably look a long way from that right now.

If Liverpool don’t turn their league form around soon, they won’t even be playing in Europe’s top club competition next season, whereas Barcelona are usually up there with the main contenders to win the prize.