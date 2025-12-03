Igor Thiago celebrates with his Brentford teammates (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all understood to be very interested in Igor Thiago as he’s “highly likely” to leave Brentford this January.

As first reported in my exclusive here for the Daily Briefing, it looks like Thiago’s superb form in the Premier League so far this season has really caught the eye of bigger clubs ahead of the winter window.

It remains to be seen if the Brazilian striker will definitely move, but it seems Brentford aren’t too optimistic about keeping him as the likes of Spurs, Newcastle and Villa prepare their moves.

What sources have said about potential Igor Thiago transfer this January

“Newcastle, Spurs and Villa are strongly interested after closely scouting Igor Thiago. Even Brentford know now that they’re highly likely to receive tempting offers for him when the transfer window opens again,” one source said.

“Unai Emery is a big fan and sees Thiago as ideal to be the long-term replacement for Ollie Watkins,” another added.

There’s also a clear indication that Newcastle want to enter the market for another new striker again after a disappointing start for Yoane Wissa, who arrived injured when brought in to replace Alexander Isak.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are being tipped to try an initial loan bid for Thiago, with the deal then set to be made permanent in the summer.

Will Brentford let Igor Thiago leave?

Premier League top scorers Games Goals Erling Haaland 14 15 Igor Thiago 13 11 Danny Welbeck 13 7 Jean-Philippe Mateta 13 7

Brentford will surely try their best to keep Thiago after his impressive run of 11 goals in 13 Premier League games so far this season.

The Bees lost Bryan Mbeumo, Wissa, and Christian Norgaard in the summer, while manager Thomas Frank also left to take over at Tottenham.

It’s felt that Thiago could have his price, though, with clubs looking into signing the 24-year-old for around €35-40m.