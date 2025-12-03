Club "informed" as Arsenal have concrete interest in €70m attacker transfer

Jean-Matteo Bahoya and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro, George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly have a concrete interest in the potential signing of €70m-rated Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya for next summer.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has caught the eye in the Bundesliga, and it seems the Gunners are taking a very close look at him.

Bahoya has been linked with other Premier League clubs in the past, but Florian Plettenberg has now posted about his future on X with the clear indication that Arsenal are showing the strongest interest.

See below for Plettenberg’s update, in which he also says Eintracht Frankfurt are informed of Arsenal being keen on the Frenchman, who could cost as much as €70m…

?? Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Jean-Mattéo #Bahoya. Their interest for the summer is concrete, and Eintracht Frankfurt have been informed. Markus Krösche is demanding up to 70 million euros for the 20 y/o left winger. His contract runs until 2029.@SkySportDE ???? pic.twitter.com/cya9jazrqF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 3, 2025

Arsenal to add Jean-Matteo Bahoya to their squad?

Arsenal could do well to recruit a top young wide-forward like this to their squad next season as Leandro Trossard is not getting any younger, even if he remains a key player for Mikel Arteta.

It can be hard to get the balance right sometimes, but it seems like in the near future Arsenal would do well to have a slightly younger squad in places, and Bahoya looks like a talent well worth investing in.

The former Angers youngster is still inexperienced at the very highest level, but has six goals in 58 games since moving to the Bundesliga, despite not always being a starter.

So far this season he has two goals and one assist to his name, and though those numbers aren’t that mind-blowing, he’s someone who could improve a lot in the next few years if given the right coaching and guidance.