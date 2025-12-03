Just In: Liverpool to compete with Premier League rivals to sign “immense” defender

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Defender Dylan Lawlor, the 19-year-old rising star at Cardiff City, has reportedly attracted interest from several elite teams.

According to TEAMtalk, top Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have joined the growing list of suitors keeping tabs on the promising Welsh centre-back.

Born in Caerphilly, Wales, Lawlor has progressed through Cardiff’s youth system since childhood. After years at academy level, he broke into the first team under manager Brian Barry‑Murphy and quickly became a key defensive figure for the Bluebirds.

Lawlor’s rise has not gone unnoticed by the national setup either. In September 2025, he made his senior international debut for Wales national football team in a 1-0 World Cup qualifier win against Kazakhstan, an outing that earned him widespread praise and helped cement his status as one of the country’s most exciting defensive prospects.

Dylan Lawlor has impressed top clubs across Europe

His performances at club and international level have put him firmly on the radar of top clubs and not just in England.

In fact, scouts from German giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have reportedly also taken note of Lawlor’s potential.

At 19, he offers a long-term defensive investment that top clubs often prize. His contract with Cardiff runs until summer 2028, but his rapid progress suggests he could adapt quickly to higher levels.

Lawlor has already delivered under pressure, both in senior club matches and for Wales.

Former Wales manager Craig Bellamy has publicly praised him, calling him “immense” and hinting at a bright international future.

Despite his young age, Lawlor has shown maturity beyond his years. He regularly features in Cardiff’s back line and is seen as capable of stepping up to higher-level competition without a prolonged adaptation period.

Liverpool to compete with rivals to sign Lawlor

With Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all interested in signing him, Cardiff would be happy to see a bidding war for the young defender so that they can generate more funds from his sale.

The Merseyside hope to continue their investment in young talent as they build defensive stability for the future.

For Cardfiff, holding on will be a challenge. The club may need to weigh the benefits of a sale against the value of a player who could help lead their resurgence and potentially command a significant fee in the future.

