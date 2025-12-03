Laura Woods issues health update after collapsing live on air

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

During pre-match coverage of England women’s national football team vs Ghana women’s national football team on ITV, veteran broadcaster Laura Woods suddenly fainted live on air but was quickly attended to, and later confirmed she was fine.

The 38-year-old presenter, a familiar face on both men’s and women’s football coverage, has since credited what medical staff believe was a virus, and thanked colleagues and supporters for their concern.

Woods was fronting the live pre-match studio panel alongside pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante at St Mary’s Stadium when, shortly before kick-off, she collapsed, falling forwards and needing both Wright and Asante to catch her before she sank to the ground.

Laura Woods hit with health scare

ITV promptly cut to a commercial break. When coverage returned, Woods had been replaced by reporter Katie Shanahan, who informed viewers that Woods had been “taken ill” and was receiving medical attention.

Later in the evening, Woods took to social media to reassure fans:

“Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I’m OK. The wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it’s probably a virus – just need a bit of rest and hydration. I’m really embarrassed that happened on TV but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me.”

Her fiancé, former reality-TV personality Adam Collard, also posted on X to assure fans that she was in good hands and that he was grateful for the outpouring of support.

Medical staff on site reportedly believe a virus caused the collapse. Woods said she planned to rest and rehydrate before deciding on her next steps.

Wishing Woods a speedy recovery

The incident sparked concern and support across social media. Many praised the quick actions of Wright and Asante, who likely prevented a more serious fall, and commended Shanahan for stepping in so swiftly and professionally under pressure.

In the aftermath, colleagues and fans rallied to wish Woods a speedy recovery, ITV posted their own messages of support shortly after the incident.

While the sight of a presenter collapsing live on national television is understandably alarming, in this case, the silver lining is clear, Woods received immediate care, was quickly stabilised and has since publicly confirmed she is okay.

