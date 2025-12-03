Liverpool are favourites to sign Semenyo over Man City because of one reason

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, hugs Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

According to a trusted source on X, Liverpool are leading the race against Manchester City to sign Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

Man City may need to let a marquee name go before signing Semenyo. If that happens, many believe Liverpool remain the frontrunners to secure the Ghanaian’s signature.

City’s interest in Semenyo is clear, with a £65 million release clause active in January, they see an opportunity to bolster their attacking options as they chase silverware.

Semenyo, 25, has already earned plaudits this season for his performances for Bournemouth this season.

Man City are behind Liverpool in Semenyo race

However, the Etihad hierarchy appear to view such a signing as a significant financial commitment.

Some inside City reportedly believe a sale of a high-value current player, a “marquee”, would be necessary to offset the cost and comply with financial regulations or wage structure strategy.

That means, for now, Semenyo’s path to Manchester might depend less on sporting ambition and more on a complex balancing act behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are steadily being described as the leading candidates to land Semenyo and their advantage may not just be about money or timing.

Richard Hughes, who now works at Liverpool, was the technical director of Bournemouth. He shares a close relationship with Semenyo’s club and that could also give the Reds a boost to sign the Premier League attacker.

With Liverpool’s need for attacking reinforcements, especially given potential squad changes and their financial firepower still intact from recent transfer windows, they appear very well positioned.

Semenyo has attracted interest from top clubs

Semenyo has emerged this season as one of the Premier League’s breakout stars. Comfortable on either wing or through the middle, the 25-year-old has the quality of pace, finishing chances and threatning defenses with his unpredictability.

Even if City trigger Semenyo’s release clause, several obstacles remain. The need to sell a marquee player may delay or derail negotiations, especially given the current crowded nature of the squad.

Bournemouth may not stand in Semenyo’s way in January if a club triggers his clause after previously rejecting bids for him in the summer transfer window.

