Liverpool are hoping to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old came close to joining the club in the summer, but the Eagles pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute.

Liverpool will return for him in January, and they are preparing to offer around £25-30 million. The defender is in the final year of his contract, and Crystal Palace will be under pressure to sanction his departure.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are now in direct contact with the defender’s agents regarding a January transfer.

Signing a player of his quality for the reported £25-30 million fee would be a masterstroke from Liverpool. They have looked quite poor at the back, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. The England International could transform them defensively.

Convincing the player to join the club will not be difficult for them. He had already completed his medical with Liverpool in the summer. He will want to secure the transfer in January. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can agree on a deal with Crystal Palace.

The Eagles pulled the plug on his move to Liverpool in the summer because they were unable to bring a quality replacement. In January, they will have more time to find a quality replacement for their captain. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality defender in January.

Guehi has helped Crystal Palace win a couple of domestic trophies recently, and he will look to move on and compete at a higher level now. Liverpool could provide him with the opportunity to fight for League titles and the UEFA Champions League.