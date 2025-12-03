Liverpool FC head coach Arne Slot reacts during the Liverpool FC v AC Milan Pre-Season Friendly. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has been linked with a move away from the German club in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and the German outfit have not been able to renew his deal. He was reportedly on the radar of Liverpool, but a report from Sport BILD (h/t SportWitness) claims that the Premier League side has now abandoned their pursuit of the German defender. Those in charge of the Premier League side have decided not to make an offer for the player ahead of the January window.

The development will come as a huge boost for Dortmund, and they will look to secure a new contract with the player. They want to keep him at the club for as long as possible. He is an important player for them, and there is no doubt that he could have been a useful acquisition for Liverpool. They have looked quite vulnerable defensively, and they could’ve used a quality central defender in January.

Meanwhile, they have been heavily linked with Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace as well. It is fair to assume that Liverpool will bring in a defender next month, and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for the England international. He is certainly one of the best defenders in the league, and the 25-year-old Englishman could prove to be an excellent acquisition.

On the other hand, Liverpool are working to extend the contract of Ibrahima Konaté. If they manage to convince the French International to stay at the club, signing the German defender would not make any sense. One can only hope that they are confident about keeping the 26-year-old Frenchman at the club, given their decision to walk away from the German.