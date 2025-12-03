Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match against Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing Joel Ordonez from Club Brugge.

The 21-year-old central defender has done quite well in Belgium, and he has attracted the attention of top teams. According to a report from Bolavip, Liverpool have been sending Scouts to watch the player in action, but they have yet to decide on a potential move.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool comes forward with an offer to sign the defender in January. They need more depth in the defensive unit, and the Ecuadorian would be a solid long-term acquisition.

Ordonez has done well in Belgium, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well. He could settle in quickly and help Liverpool tighten up at the back.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in the player as well. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. The Belgian club will demand around €40 million for the player.

Chelsea and Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to pay the asking price for him. The 21-year-old is quite young, and he could justify the investment in future. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League defender, and he could be an asset for both clubs.

Liverpool have looked vulnerable at the back this season, and they need to tighten up defensively if they want to win major trophies. On the other hand, Chelsea have struggled with multiple injury problems in the defence. Both teams need a quality central defender, and the South American certainly fits the profile.

If the 21-year-old manages to adapt to English football quickly, the €40 million investment could look like a bargain in future.