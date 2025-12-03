Report: Man United confident of keeping in-form player wanted by Barcelona

(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

15-year-old forward JJ Gabriel is catching a lot of attention after his brilliant form for the Manchester United U18s this season.

According to The Sun, Barcelona are reportedly mounting a serious attempt to lure him away from Man United and into their famed La Masia academy.

The Spanish club’s interest shows how highly Gabriel is regarded across Europe, but United remain hopeful his immediate future is still at Old Trafford.

Gabriel has burst onto the scene in spectacular fashion. Despite being only 15, he has been tearing up the U18 Premier League, netting 10 goals in 10 appearances this season.

JJ Gabriel is in the form of his life

Most recently, he produced a stunning hat-trick in United’s emphatic 7–0 defeat of Liverpool’s youth side, a performance that has only increased his standing among the next generation of English talent.

Beyond the numbers, his flair, dribbling, and directness on the ball have drawn lofty comparisons, some observers call him “Kid Messi,” reflecting the buzz around his potential.

Gabriel’s talent has not gone unnoticed at the senior level either. Over recent weeks, he’s earned a spot training with the first-team under manager Ruben Amorim, a signal that the club is seriously considering him for a fast-tracked pathway to professional football.

Man United are confident of keeping the youngster

Barcelona’s scouts have made contact with Gabriel’s representatives in hopes of convincing him to join La Masia, a move that would see him swap Manchester for Catalonia, chasing a different development path.

Sources within United say the club hierarchy quickly moved to react. Director of football Jason Wilcox reportedly met with Gabriel’s family to show how highly he is valued, a gesture meant to reinforce the club’s commitment to his progression and dissuade outside interest.

Insiders claim this personal outreach helped assuage some concerns, at least for now. United appear confident they have done enough, for the moment, to keep Gabriel on their books as they build toward the future.

From Portugal: Man United keeping an eye on Amorim’s former player amid contract stand-off