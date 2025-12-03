Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are preparing a £30 million offer to sign the England International midfielder. Gallagher has struggled for regular opportunities at the Spanish club, and he needs to move this January in order to get his career back on track.

Moving back to England could be ideal for him. He has extensive experience of Premier League football from his time at Chelsea and Crystal Palace. He could fancy a move to Manchester United in January. They will be able to offer him more opportunities.

It is no secret that Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park. The 25-year-old England International will help them improve. He is a hard-working midfielder who will help out defensively and add some drive to the side as well. He has done well in the Premier League in the past, and he could make an immediate impact at Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit is willing to accept the £30 million offer for him when it is presented. They might look to recoup more money for the England international. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and Manchester United should do everything in their power to get the deal done. If they can wrap up the move for £30 million, it would represent an excellent investment.

With the World Cup coming up next year, Gallagher will look to play regularly at the club level. He will want to be a part of the England set-up for the upcoming World Cup, and moving to Manchester United would be ideal for him.