Man United make decisive decision on Kobbie Mainoo ahead of January window

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could be on the move in the January transfer window but only on a loan move, according to The Athletic.

With several clubs already showing interest in signing him and the player looking to move away from Old Trafford to get more playing time, a deal could be reached to allow him to leave the club in January.

Mainoo’s situation at Old Trafford has grown increasingly tense. Once seen as one of United’s brightest midfield prospects, the 20-year-old England international is now struggling for minutes under manager Ruben Amorim.

Kobbie Mainoo is struggling at Man United

This season, he has featured only sporadically, recording very few starts in the Premier League despite decent performances in previous campaigns.

Frustration with limited playing time has reportedly convinced Mainoo to seek temporary pastures elsewhere so he can rebuild momentum and, importantly, boost his chances of rejoining the senior England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Clubs such as Napoli and West Ham United have been linked with a January loan move for Mainoo, with assurances of regular game time.

Italian side Napoli, in particular, are reported to be serious, they are willing to cover his wages and see him as a useful boost amid injury problems in midfield.

While Mainoo is keen on a loan, United’s stance remains cautious. Despite his request this past summer to leave in search of regular minutes, a plea that was turned down, the club appears reluctant to sanction a permanent departure just yet.

A loan move can revive Mainoo’s career

For Mainoo, a loan deal could be a vital lifeline. At 20 and with senior England ambitions, consistent match time is essential.

A six-month spell at a club that promises him a starting role could resurrect his career momentum.

On the flip side, success on loan may also raise his stock, giving United more flexibility come summer, whether to reintegrate him or negotiate a permanent exit under better terms.

Allowing a promising homegrown talent out on loan might carry risk but keeping an unhappy squad member is not logical and considering it is someone who deserves more playing time.

