Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign the Colombian attacker Cucho Hernandez in January.

According to Fichajes, they have offered around £26 million to sign the versatile forward. It remains to be seen whether Real Betis are prepared to sanction his departure. He has been a key player for them, and he could prove to be a useful addition to Manchester United.

They have invested in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko during the summer transfer window. However, another attacker could prove to be ideal for them. Hernandez can operate as a striker as well as on the flanks. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

The 26-year-old attacker is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right moment for him to join a big club. The move to Manchester United will be quite exciting for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities at a high level.

Selling Hernandez in January will be a blow for the Spanish club. However, they could be powerless to stop him from leaving if the player decides to move.

He could be attracted to the idea of joining Manchester United. It could be the ideal next step in his career, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. Hernandez will look to share the goalscoring burden with Sesko.

The £26 million investment could look like a major bargain in future if Hernandez manages to adapt to English football quickly. He could be an asset for the Red Devils going forward. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.