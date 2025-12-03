Man United plan mega January sale to finance move for a new midfielder

Ruben Amorim and Kobbie Mainoo acknowledge the Man United fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing for a significant shake-up this January, willing to listen to offers for four first-team players in order to generate funds for a long-planned midfield overhaul.

The players reportedly up for discussion are Kobbie Mainoo, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Tyrell Malacia, according to ESPN.

Under manager Ruben Amorim, United have earmarked the midfield as a priority area for reinforcement.

Given financial constraints and the crowded squad, funds generated from the sales of those four players could unlock the transfer funds needed to bring in fresh quality.

Man United make decision over January sales

Still just 20, Mainoo is seen as one of England’s brightest midfield prospects. However, this season he has struggled for consistent starts under Amorim.

Despite potential, sources say the club will entertain offers. A loan or sale could be controversial among fans but might give him the playing time he craves.

Zirkzee has struggled for playing time as well and his recent minutes have only come due to the injury suffered by Benjamin Sesko. His long term future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

Ugarte arrived with high expectations, but since then has struggled to adapt to the rigors of the Premier League. Reports suggest he doesn’t fit Amorim’s long-term plans anymore, making him a likely candidate for departure.

With Malacia out of contract next summer, a winter sale could be an opportunity for United to recoup a fee rather than risk losing him for free.

United are looking to raise funds for a new midfielder

By offloading one or more of these players, Man United hope to finance key midfield signings in January.

By opening the door to offers for Mainoo, Zirkzee, Ugarte and Malacia, they appear ready to reshape the squad in line with Amorim’s vision, potentially bringing in fresh midfield talent and restructuring for long-term competitiveness.

The Red Devils have been linked with several midfielders in the media in the past few weeks.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Wolves’ Joao Gomes and Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher are all midfielders on their radar.

Report: Man United confident of keeping in-form player wanted by Barcelona