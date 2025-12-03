“Much better…” – Man United star makes “promise” to fans after big claim

Amad Diallo speaking in an interview (Sky Sports)

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has made a promise to the club’s fans about the team being better this season than they were last season.

The Ivory Coast international has become a key player under Ruben Amorim, shining as part of a front three or as a wing-back, but his impressive rise has also come while the team as a whole have struggled.

Still, speaking to Sky Sports in the video clip below, Amad insists things are much better so far this season, with the mood inside the dressing room improving a lot…

"We are a different team now… it's much, MUCH better than last season" Amad discusses the positive changes at Manchester United since last season ? pic.twitter.com/cOqMszlKtF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 2, 2025

The 23-year-old went on to say that he promised the team would keep on improving and getting better in every game.

Amad Diallo can be a key part of Manchester United’s success

There’s no doubt that, despite mostly over-spending on plenty of big-name flops in recent times, United found a real gem with their deal for Amad.

The youngster shone at former club Atalanta before being snapped up by MUFC at a young age, though he didn’t exactly come that cheap, as BBC Sport had his fee at around £19m.

That’s a lot to pay for a relatively unproven player, but he’s more than delivered on that so far, becoming a useful squad player with the qualities to shine in a variety of roles.

Amad now seems really positive about the situation at United, and he’ll likely continue to be a key part of helping the team continue to improve under Amorim.