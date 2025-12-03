Man United star tipped to make Barcelona move due to Ruben Amorim issue

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A former Barcelona and Spain star, Gaizka Mendieta, has publicly encouraged Manchester United’s captain Bruno Fernandes to consider a switch to Barcelona, arguing that positional restrictions under current United boss Ruben Amorim are limiting the Portuguese playmaker’s true potential.

The remarks, made during an interview with Swedish outlet Casinostugan, have reignited debate around Bruno’s future at Old Trafford and whether a move to Spain might suit all parties.

This season at United, Bruno has often been deployed in a deeper midfield role, a system adjustment under Amorim that sees him pair up in central midfield rather than enjoying the creative freedom he thrived on.

As a result, many feel the set-up doesn’t play to his strengths as a dynamic attacking midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes is told to leave Man United

Even within that role, Bruno continues to deliver. In a recent comeback victory against Crystal Palace, the captain provided two assists after the break, showing his game-changing ability even from a deeper position.

But doubts linger over whether his creative instincts and leadership are being utilised optimally, something Mendieta emphasised.

Mendieta pointed out that players can thrive at Barcelona even in their later years, citing Ilkay Gündoğan as an example. He said, as reported by GOAL:

“Look at Ilkay Gundogan. He came to Barca also in his thirties, so in terms of age, not too much to worry about if Bruno Fernandes wants the move. Talent-wise, he has all the time that he needs for a player to succeed in La Liga. It’s obviously about how he feels about it. He’s obviously the captain at Man Utd. Maybe the fact that he’s not playing in a position where he would prefer could influence him. I cannot see why he couldn’t go to La Liga, to Barca, especially.”

Barca move can take Bruno to the next level

A switch to Barcelona could rejuvenate his career. Freed from rigid midfield constraints, he would likely enjoy more creative license, a chance to rediscover the attacking flair that made him one of Europe’s most dangerous midfielders.

Bruno brings leadership, creativity, and experience but are Man United going to let him leave the club considering how important he has become to their system?

The Portuguese midfielder was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia earlier this year but he rejected the lucrative offer from the Middle East to continue playing for United.

Bruno loves the club and he wants to win something with them. It is hard to see him leave them for a move to Barcelona, even though that move would made individual sense for him.

