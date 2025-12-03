£52m star to be sacrificed as Man Utd prepare to break transfer record for important new signing

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to break their transfer record to sign one of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, or Adam Wharton, and that will likely mean offloading Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils will be disappointed with the lack of impact from Ugarte so far at Old Trafford, with the Uruguay international barely featuring after falling out of favour with Ruben Amorim this season.

According to talkSPORT, it now looks like Man Utd will likely let the £52m signing go as they prepare to make a huge investment in a top class replacement like Anderson, Baleba, or Wharton.

Manchester United ready to let Manuel Ugarte go as part of midfield rebuild

Amorim seems to be making some progress with United, even if they remain a little inconsistent, and one imagines he could really start to improve results and performances with a better midfield.

Players like Ugarte and the ageing Casemiro make that a real weak link for MUFC at the moment, but if they could shift those players and bring in a top class proven Premier League player that would be great progress.

Anderson has perhaps been linked most strongly after really catching the eye with Nottingham Forest and England, but Baleba and Wharton are also two fine young talents.

Amorim’s United signings so far

Amorim didn’t have much of a chance to change the squad he inherited from Erik ten Hag straight away, bringing in only Patrick Dorgu in last January’s transfer window.

In the summer, however, he was able to oversee a few more significant changes as Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens all joined.

So far, though, out of Dorgu, Cunha, Mbeumo, Sesko, and Lammens, it’s debatable if the new additions have really been that successful.

Mbeumo and Lammens probably stand out as the best of those signings, but fans will still be hoping for more from them, while Cunha, Sesko and Dorgu have undoubtedly been pretty disappointing overall.