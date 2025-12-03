Bid prepared: Liverpool open talks to beat Man United to £30m transfer

Arne Slot looks on during Liverpool's win vs West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly back in direct talks over a potential transfer move for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi for January.

The Reds are back in for Guehi after narrowly missing out on getting a deal done during the summer, with the England international looking like a necessary signing for Arne Slot after his side’s serious defensive struggles this season.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have reopened direct contacts over Guehi and are prepared to offer something in the region of £25-30m to bring him to Anfield in January.

What’s the latest on Marc Guehi’s transfer situation?

It seems Liverpool are really set to push to land Guehi again after missing out during the summer, but some other sources say slightly different things about the 25-year-old’s situation.

The Daily Mail recently linked Guehi as a target for Manchester United, so that could perhaps be one to watch as well.

A recent report from Sky Sports, however, suggested Palace sources still expected Guehi to join LFC if he were to leave Selhurst Park.

But then the Athletic just a few days ago suggested this saga was wide open, with Liverpool no longer necessarily the favourites as a number of other suitors were also keeping an eye on the player as he approaches becoming a free agent.

Should Marc Guehi choose a transfer to Liverpool?

Guehi seems likely to have plenty of tempting options available to him, so would Liverpool really be the best move for him right now?

It’s been a really poor start for Slot’s side, who may genuinely now be at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Guehi could probably command a place at a top club like Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich, giving himself the chance not only to play in Europe’s top club competition, but to challenge to win it as well.

Liverpool really need Guehi to choose them, though, with Ibrahima Konate coming towards the end of his contract and Virgil van Dijk showing signs of being past his best.