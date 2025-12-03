Mikel Arteta opens up on double injury blow after Arsenal win over Brentford

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal picked up a 2-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League earlier tonight.

The Gunners will be delighted with another impressive result as they continue to push for the title.

They have been outstanding in the Premier League this season, and they are the clear favourites to win the Premier League title now. They have managed to extend their lead to five points at the top of the table, but Arsenal will be worried about a couple of potential injury problems they have picked up against Brentford. Star midfielder Declan Rice had to come off with an injury, and Cristhian Mosquera picked up an issue in his knee or ankle as well.

Both players have done quite well for Arsenal this season, and they cannot afford to lose them for an extended period. The true extent of the damage is yet to be determined, and Arsenal fans will certainly hope that the two players can return to action quickly.

Arteta said in his press conference via Mirror: “Declan had to come off, we will have to see tomorrow. Mosquera is the other. Saliba and Gabriel are out so we have to adapt.” “He couldn’t carry on playing so he had to come off,” he added on Rice. “He can walk…” The Spaniard had few details to add on Mosquera’s ailment. “It was part of the knee or ankle, but he couldn’t tell us,” he revealed.

Arsenal are competing in multiple tournaments, and they need a deeper squad with more quality. They will need their key players fit and firing so that the manager can rotate his squad and keep the players fresh. It remains to be seen whether the two players can return to action quickly.