Mohamed Salah suitors named as transfer saga back on following major Liverpool issue

Mohamed Salah looks on from the Liverpool bench (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly still wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs after his dip in form at Anfield this season.

The Egypt international has enjoyed a legendary career with Liverpool, but he’s perhaps starting to show his age as he’s suffered a significant dip in form so far this term.

According to talkSPORT, Salah remains firmly in the sights of clubs like Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah, though the report also notes that he only recently turned down huge money from Saudi Arabia to stay with Liverpool.

Could Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool?

Salah’s future looked in real doubt for much of last season, though he ended up signing a new deal towards the end of the campaign, much to the relief of Liverpool fans.

Now, however, the 33-year-old is on a run of just two goals from his last twelve games, and he found himself dropped to the bench for the weekend win at West Ham.

It’s surprising to see a legend like Salah go downhill so quickly as it looked just a few months ago like he could be someone who’d replicate Cristiano Ronaldo and play at the highest level into his late 30s.

Perhaps this won’t be the case, though, and that could mean Salah would be tempted to take the huge money on offer to play at a slightly lower level in Saudi.

How can Liverpool replace Mohamed Salah?

There’s been a lot of speculation about LFC pursuing Antoine Semenyo after his fantastic form for Bournemouth, so that could be one fine option to replace Salah in Arne Slot’s attack.

Michael Olise is also understood to be a name to watch, with the former Crystal Palace man on fire for Bayern Munich and likely to be someone clubs would love to bring back to the Premier League.

Semenyo or Olise would probably be the best picks, but in truth it’s going to be hard for Liverpool to replace someone like Salah, who has a stunning 250 goals in 419 games for the club.