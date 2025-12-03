From Portugal: Man United keeping an eye on Amorim's former player amid contract stand-off

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs keeping an eye on Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande as he’s yet to agree a new contract.

The Ivory Coast international has impressed at Sporting, particularly under current Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim while he was in charge there.

However, Diomande’s time in the Portuguese capital could be coming towards an end, with his current deal due to expire in summer 2026.

And according to a report from A Bola, this has put Man Utd, Newcastle and Crystal Palace on alert for a potential deal.

Can Manchester United win race for Ousmane Diomande transfer?

Diomande looks like he could soon be available on a free transfer, so that will give United an opportunity to swoop for him in what could end up looking like a really smart piece of business.

Still, the 21-year-old will also be available to others, so it’s all about United convincing him to choose Old Trafford over the likes of St James’ Park and Selhurst Park.

That’s where the Amorim connection could be key, with the Red Devils boss undoubtedly proving a key figure in Diomande’s development so far in his career.

Diomande could also surely be lured by the big name of United, who have done well to keep on bringing in big-name signings even during so many difficult periods post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

United need to add Diomande to their defence

United could really do with more defensive additions, with Diomande looking like he’d surely have it in him to become first choice in this MUFC side.

Harry Maguire is ageing and past his best, so will soon need replacing, while Lisandro Martinez has been highly injury prone.

That’s sometimes led to players like Luke Shaw and Nasser Mazraoui filling in as one of the team’s three centre-backs, which is not ideal, so Diomande could be an important upgrade.