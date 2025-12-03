Brighton owner Tony Bloom accused of running secret £600m gambling syndicate

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Brighton owner Tony Bloom has been plunged into a major controversy following explosive allegations filed in the High Court, accusing the billionaire of operating a secret £600 million gambling syndicate.

According to The Times, the lawsuit, brought by former associate Ryan Dudfield, claims that Bloom’s betting consultancy firm, Starlizard, utilised “secret exotic accounts” to place high-stakes bets on football matches.

The most damaging detail links the syndicate to George Cottrell, a former chief of staff to Nigel Farage, who allegedly acted as a “whale” or frontman to conceal the syndicate’s activities.

Dudfield, who is suing for a reported £17.5 million in unpaid profits, alleges that these accounts were used to bypass restrictions often placed on successful gamblers.

The claim suggests that Cottrell, who was previously jailed in the United States for wire fraud, handed control of his personal betting accounts on offshore crypto platforms like Stake.com directly to Bloom’s operatives.

Potential breach of FA regulations?

While the Brighton owner is a renowned professional gambler and has held special dispensation from the FA to bet on football since 2014, this exemption comes with strict conditions. Crucially, he is prohibited from betting on Brighton matches or any Premier League fixtures.

The scandal threatens to deepen if the High Court proceedings reveal that the “predominantly football” bets placed through these secret accounts included Premier League games. Such a revelation would constitute a severe breach of his FA agreement and could lead to significant sanctions for the Brighton chairman.

What this means for Brighton’s future and the Premier League

If the allegations are substantiated, the implications could extend far beyond Tony Bloom himself.

Brighton could face reputational damage, increased regulatory scrutiny, or even disciplinary action depending on the FA’s findings.

The Premier League, which has recently intensified its stance on gambling integrity, may also be forced to revisit its rules surrounding club owners with betting industry ties.

This case could become a defining moment for how English football handles conflicts of interest at the highest levels of club ownership.