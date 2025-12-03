(Photo by wellsie82 / Julian Finney Getty Images)

Tottenham are in advanced talks with the entourage of one of Bundesliga’s hottest prospects, Yan Diomande.

Tottenham and Liverpool battling for Yan Diomande

That is according to the latest report from Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who claims that Spurs have been following the player since several months and have recently intensified their pursuit.

Thomas Frank wants to bolster his attack with a dynamic player who can pierce the defence and the profile of the 19-year-old has attracted him.

However, Tottenham are not alone in their admiration. Liverpool are also very much interested in signing the youngster, with the report stating that ‘the Reds consider Diomande as a serious option’ for their own attacking rebuild.

Both clubs have established ‘advanced contact’ with the player’s entourage.

RB Leipzig, Diomande’s current club, are fully aware of the mounting interest in Diomande. While they are closely monitoring the situation, reports suggest they are yet to open formal negotiations with either English club.

Leipzig are expected to demand a significant fee for the winger, whose contract runs until 2030, potentially setting the stage for a substantial bidding war in January.

Who is Yan Diomande?

Yan Diomande has enjoyed a meteoric rise since arriving in European football. Born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, the 19-year-old winger took an unconventional route to the top, developing his skills at the DME Academy in the United States before moving to Spanish side CD Leganés.

After a breakout spell in La Liga, RB Leipzig triggered his release clause in July 2025, bringing him to Germany for roughly €20 million.

He has since adapted seamlessly to the Bundesliga, registering 4 goals and 4 assists in his first 14 appearances.

Primarily deployed as a left-winger but comfortable across the front three, Diomande is known for his explosive pace, dribbling ability, and direct style of play.

He recently earned his first senior caps for the Ivory Coast national team, further cementing his status as one of global football’s most exciting teenage talents.