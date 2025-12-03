Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank gestures during a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid, and they will face competition from Newcastle and Everton.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and the Spanish club will sell for a fee of around €60 million. According to Fichajes, Tottenham would be prepared to pay the asking price for the midfielder. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player.

They need to improve the squad in January if they want to finish the season strongly. They have lost their way after an impressive start to the season. Signing the right players will help them get their season back on track.

They need more control and physicality in the middle of the park, and Gallagher could be the ideal fit. He knows the league well, and he will be able to make an immediate impact.

Newcastle and Everton need more quality on the side as well. Signing the 25-year-old England international would be a statement transfer from them. They are looking to build a formidable team and compete at a high level. Gallagher would be an exceptional acquisition. There is no doubt that he would improve all three teams.

Tottenham could be a more attractive destination for the player. He will want to join a competitive team where he will be able to compete in the UEFA Champions League and fight for trophies. Spurs will be able to provide him with that platform.

It will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the move in the coming weeks. Gallagher is a quality player who has shown his ability in the Premier League in the past, and he will look to hit the ground running.