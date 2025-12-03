Fans of Tottenham Hotspur wave small flags in the stands prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for Bournemouth, and he is currently one of the most exciting attacking players in the league. Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the player as well, according to a report from Sky Sports.

However, Tottenham have now intensified their efforts to get the deal done. They are prepared to pay around £65 million to get the deal done. They are looking to bring in a left-sided attacker, and the African could be the ideal replacement for club legend Son Heung-min.

Tottenham have not been able to replace the South Korean properly since his departure. They need more quality in the final third if they want to fight for trophies this season. Signing the African would be a step in the right direction. The Ghana International has proven himself with Bournemouth, and he has the ability to compete at the highest level.

Playing in a better team could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential. He is still only 25, and he is entering the peak years of his career. He could play his best football for the North London club if he joins them.

Arsenal already have multiple attacking players at their disposal, and it seems unlikely that they will pay £65 million for the player in January. Tottenham are probably best-placed to get the deal done.

It will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the move quickly. There is no doubt that he is a top-quality player with a bright future, and he could transform Tottenham going forward.

The player is in red-hot form right now, and he will look to hit the ground running at Tottenham if the transfer goes through.