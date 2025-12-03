Tottenham star who wants to leave is being eyed by Inter Milan

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is ready to return to Serie A when the 2025-26 season ends and Spurs could be open to cashing in.

Vicario’s name is on the radar of Inter Milan, as the Nerazzurri brace for a summer shake-up in goal, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Vicario, 29, joined Tottenham from Empoli in 2023. However, recent events have unsettled the goalkeeper’s tenure in London.

Spurs have struggled domestically this season, and Vicario recently came under fire from some fans for a high-profile error in a home defeat against Fulham.

Tottenham goalkeeper is struggling in Premier League

This atmosphere, combined with a dream of returning to play in his homeland’s top flight, has convinced Vicario to consider a move.

On Inter’s side, the timing could not be better. Their current first-choice keeper, Yann Sommer, is out of contract next year, and the club seem to be planning a re-boot of their goalkeeping setup.

Vicario is now being taken seriously as a leading candidate to fill that void.

Tottenham may be willing to sell Vicario for around €25-30 million. That valuation reflects a compromise, enough to compensate Spurs and appease Inter’s budget constraints, while leaving Vicario with a realistic opportunity to return to Serie A.

Inter Milan are targeting a move for Vicario

Inter’s sporting department reportedly view Vicario as a practical, experienced option, even if his age is slightly at odds with the club’s recent preference for younger signings.

A return to Italy would give Vicario a chance to re-establish himself in Serie A, likely as a first-team regular, at a stage where consistent playing time matters. For an experienced professional, that’s both a career reset and a homecoming.

Signing Vicario could provide immediate stability between the posts for Inter, a crucial foundation for a club keen to rebuild defensively next season.

With his motivation reportedly waning and fan sentiment growing chilly, cashing in makes sense for Tottenham. It can also pave the way for restructuring at the goalkeeper position.

