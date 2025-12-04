Sources reveal Arsenal could accelerate deal for long-term transfer target due to injury fears

Alberto Moleiro with Villarreal (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Villarreal attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro and could move for him this January, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

The talented 22-year-old has caught the eye in La Liga in recent times, first with former club Las Palmas, and now with Villarreal, whom he joined in the summer.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Moleiro and Arteta is now eager for another big investment in his squad this January due to fears over injuries and the hectic fixture schedule.

Moleiro is seen as ideal to help Arsenal ease the workload on players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, with this team already suffering so many injuries so far this season.

Alberto Moleiro to Arsenal transfer described as “one to watch”

Sources in the industry suggest this looks like a realistic saga to keep an eye on for January, even if Villareal don’t want to sell Moleiro so soon after signing him.

The Spain Under-21 international could cost at least €35m, but one imagines that would be affordable for Arsenal.

“Arsenal have been watching Moleiro for a while now,” one source told me this morning. “He’s viewed as a long-term target, but there’s now the sense that they could move things forward to January due to the sheer number of injuries they’ve had.”

Another added: “Mikel Arteta really likes Moleiro, and he’s aware of the busy schedule Arsenal have coming up. One to watch this January for sure.”

Alberto Moleiro stats Games Goals Assists 2025/26 14 6 2

Do Arsenal need more depth to win the title?

Arsenal have coped well so far despite so many injuries due to the sheer depth of their squad.

However, it seems Arteta still has some worries, and that’s not too surprising after absolutely awful luck with key players’ fitness.

Saka and Martinelli have missed a lot of games both this season and last term, so it may really be that at least one more signing is required to really help this team over the line in the second half of the campaign.

Moleiro looks like a good option, and his age means he’d also be one for the future as well as the present.