‘Struggled to find that moment’ – Arne Slot admits Liverpool star’s struggles against Sunderland

Liverpool continued their poor form this season with a 1-1 draw against Sunderland at Anfield.

The Reds are struggling to find form, surprisingly, considering how strong and consistent they were last season.

Problems are increasing for Arne Slot and his job is now in danger at the club, despite winning the Premier League title a few months ago.

Following the match against Sunderland, Slot admitted that one of his players struggled to perform against a strong Sunderland side at Anfield.

He named Cody Gakpo, 26, as the player who failed to make an impact in the match and that ultimately became the reason behind Slot taking off the player at halftime and replacing him with Mohamed Salah.

Arne Slot criticised Liverpool star Cody Gakpo

He said, as reported by Liverpool’s official website:

“In my opinion, Cody struggled to dominate the one-v-ones. Like I said, they were pressing high but also in multiple situations they were in a low block, [so] the way to score is quite simple: you need a moment of magic from a player or you need a set piece to score.

“I felt in the first half Cody struggled to find that moment because it was hard for him to dominate the one-v-one or get crosses in.”

Reds expect more from the Dutch attacker

26-year-old Gakpo has failed to find consistency this season and with more responsibility on his shoulders now after the departure of Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window, the Dutchman has failed to take the leadership role at the club.

Only five goals in 20 appearances for Gakpo this season and particularly at a time when Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah are struggling to perform, more was expected from the Dutchman but he has failed to live up to the expectations of the manager and the fans.

Slot would be hoping that against Leeds United in their next match the attacker can improve his form and help the team turn around their poor form.

