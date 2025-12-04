Nathaniel Brown in action for Eintracht Frankfurt against Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United for the potential transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt’s rising star Nathaniel Brown.

According to Bild, there is a genuine risk of Frankfurt losing Brown this summer, and the Premier League could be his next destination.

The German outlet suggests his club look like they’ll be forced to sell, and this is not the first time we’ve heard these details about his situation.

A recent report from TEAMtalk also suggested some form of gentleman’s agreement to let Brown go for around €55m this summer.

Florian Plettenberg then suggested Man Utd were one of Brown’s main suitors, but Bild’s latest report also claims that Arsenal and Real Madrid are also in the mix to sign the Germany international.

Nathaniel Brown to move to Arsenal or Man United?

It’s not yet clear where Brown will end up, but he seems like an exciting young talent with a big future in the game, so a significant transfer is surely inevitable.

The 22-year-old looks like he could be a useful signing for United in particular as they’ll be disappointed with how Patrick Dorgu has performed at left wing-back since joining from Lecce last season.

Brown looks like he could be an upgrade in that position, though it’s not clear why Arsenal would view him as a priority when they already have Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly as two quality options at left-back.

Arsenal have, in fairness, had a lot of injuries this season, so Mikel Arteta might be keen to add yet more depth to protect against that.

Still, if Brown wants to play regularly then he’d probably be better off choosing a move to Old Trafford as the next step for his career.