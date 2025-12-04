Club could let playmaker join Leeds United for free

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder could be offered the chance to leave the club and join Leeds United, according to Football Insider.

The English midfielder is struggling at the Etihad Stadium with manager Pep Guardiola not using the midfielder.

His lack of minutes since his move to City has pushed his career downwards and his stay at City is nother helping the club at the moment or the player.

Loan moves at Ipswich Town and West Ham United have not worked either and it appears like a move to Leeds United, where he played the best football of his career, could prove to be the only catalyst that revives his career.

Kalvin Phillips is attracting interest from Premier League clubs

Wolves, along with Leeds United, have been linked with a move for Phillips and it appears like his time at Man City could be coming to an end soon.

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson told Football Insider:

“Clearly, the player desperately needs a move. He’s not going to play for City. I think he’s somebody with a decent attitude. I’m sure he’s not completely depressed about the situation, but it’s not good for him, so he has to move.

“I think City will be prepared to pay the vast majority of those wages, maybe all. I mean, why wouldn’t you be? City are getting nothing out of him.

“Why wouldn’t you give yourself a chance for him to resurrect his career and try and get some value out of a future sale, even if it’s a free transfer, to be honest, just to get him off the wage bill.”

Man City have to make a decision on the future of Phillips soon. Keeping the player is not doing them any good and in fact it is harming the career of a talented player.

Leeds United move could revive his career

At the age of 30, he still has a lot to give and a team like Leeds could benefit from a player of his quality.

Phillips knows the club, the fans, the demands of playing for them having given a large part of his career to the Whites.

A solution to his problem could be reached in January, rather than the summer transfer window.

Once one of the best players in the Premier League in his position and a regular in the England squad, Phillips is now struggling to stay relevant and warming the bench at Man City.

