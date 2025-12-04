Video: Arsenal potentially given huge injury boost after major scare vs Brentford

Declan Rice celebrates with Mikel Merino (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed a potentially significant injury boost as Declan Rice has claimed he’s “fine” after hobbling off against Brentford last night.

The Gunners beat the Bees 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium but their rotten luck with injuries continued in what has been the only real negative of the club’s season so far.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba missed this game, while Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke featured after only recently returning.

There were further issues for Arsenal as Cristhian Mosquera went off injured against Brentford, while Rice also couldn’t finish the game.

It seems, however, that the player himself isn’t too concerned, playing down the severity of the issue.

Declan Rice tells reporters he’s fine after Arsenal injury scare

See below as Rice told the mixed zone that he’s fine, as per the video from Sky Sports

Declan Rice walked through the mixed zone without a limp and told Sky Sports News he's "fine" after being forced off in Arsenal's win over Brentford ? pic.twitter.com/4E7dnvNO6X — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 4, 2025

Rice has been one of Arsenal’s most important players since joining from West Ham in the summer of 2023, and he’s one of the few members of this squad whose fitness record has been really reliable.

Mikel Arteta doesn’t really have anyone in this squad who can replace Rice, so it’s a big boost if this knock is indeed not serious.

The England international is pretty much irreplaceable with the qualities he offers, both in terms of his ability and sheer work rate.

Arsenal brought in both Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer, but it’s clear that Arteta’s midfield wouldn’t be the same without Rice.

The former Hammers star is also arguably even more important now that AFC are missing key defenders like Saliba and Gabriel, as the back four really needs that protection that Rice provides.

The games are coming thick and fast at the moment, with Arsenal away to Aston Villa at the weekend.

At least it now looks like Rice should be alright to make it back for that game, despite the initial scare.