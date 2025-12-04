Emergency meeting: Liverpool make Arne Slot decision after Sunderland draw

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s turbulent start to the season has taken another dramatic turn, with reports suggesting that manager Arne Slot’s position is now under serious threat following a string of poor results and growing unrest within the dressing room.

According to a trusted source on X, an emergency meeting was held between senior Liverpool officials and the Dutch manager to address the team’s alarming dip in form.

During that meeting, Slot was reportedly told in no uncertain terms that his job is on the line if performances do not improve immediately.

The next fixture, a crucial Premier League encounter against Leeds United, could be decisive for Slot’s future at Anfield.

Arne Slot continues to struggle at Liverpool

After the 1-1 draw against Sunderland at Anfield, questions are being raised about Slot’s long term future at the Premier League club.

The Reds are currently 8th in the league, 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

A defeat, or even a draw against Leeds United, could trigger a major shake-up, with speculation already mounting over possible replacements.

Perhaps more concerning than the results themselves is the atmosphere inside the Liverpool camp.

Players are said to be “confused and unsettled” by Slot’s ever-changing tactical approach.

Formations and instructions are being altered almost daily, leaving players uncertain about their roles on the pitch.

This lack of tactical clarity has translated into inconsistent performances and visible frustration during matches.

Slot risks player revolt at Anfield

Several senior figures in the squad, including members of the leadership group, have privately expressed doubts about whether Slot’s methods are suited to Liverpool’s high-intensity identity.

Liverpool supporters, too, are beginning to lose patience. After years of success under Jürgen Klopp, expectations remain sky-high, and Slot’s inconsistent results have created growing anxiety in the stands.

Behind the scenes, the board is reluctant to make a hasty decision but acknowledges that the club cannot afford to drift further.

The financial and competitive implications of missing out on Champions League qualification are significant and that reality is adding to the urgency of the situation.

Liverpool in direct contact with agents to seal £25-30m January transfer